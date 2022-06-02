AR Rahman pens heartfelt tribute to KK: Artists like you made this life more bearable

Gifted artists like KK made life more bearable: Rahman

Rahman took to social media to mourn the death of the 'gifted singer', who was put to rest on Thursday

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 02 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 15:40 ist
Composer AR Rahman and singer KK. Credit: Agency Photos

Oscar and Grammy winning composer AR Rahman has penned an emotional note for his "buddy" KK, who passed away after performing at a college in Kolkata.

"Dear KK ..what's the hurry buddy... gifted singers and artists like you made this life more bearable..#RIPKK," Rahman wrote.

Harris Jayaraj, who has closely worked with KK on many songs, too penned his heartfelt tribute. He said that with KK's death he has lost his 'Uyirin Uyir'.

He wrote, "My Uyirin Uyire passed away. RIP Singer KK. What a shocking news to hear when the whole world is praising his last song Konji Konji. I am completely shattered and my condolences to his family and friends."

Several renowned personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan and Hansika Motwani among many others have expressed grief on his passing.

India News
AR Rahman
KK
Krishnakumar Kunnath

