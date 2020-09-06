Are militants shifting bases from south to north Kashmir?

After a spate of encounters in the south of Kashmir for the last five years, militants are apparently shifting base to north Kashmir with some of the deadliest attacks taking place in the frontier region in recent months.

Since 2015, the counter-insurgency operations had been largely taking place in southern districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag which produced some of the most-wanted militant commanders like Burhan Wani, Zakir Musa and Reyaz Naikoo.

As security forces were successful in eliminating hundreds of ultras in the last five years in the south, including Wani, Musa and Naikoo, it seems the militant handlers have restrategised by shifting focus to Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts in the north which also shares a border with Pakistan.

In June this year after a series of attacks and encounters in Baramulla and Kupwara, Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said that their focus will be shifted now to north Kashmir.

Since April, militants carried out several deadly attacks on security forces in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. In a 36-hour-long encounter in Kreeri area of Baramulla, five security force personnel and three militants were killed on August 17-18.

Interestingly, after the deadly encounter ended, militants released a first-ever video of the attack on the security forces which police termed as an attempt by the ultras to “glamorize terrorism.”

In another deadly attack on May 3, five security personnel, including a Colonel, a Major and a sub-inspector were killed during an 18-hour anti-militancy operation in Handwara area of Kupwara. Four other deadly attacks on CRPF in recent months in Baramulla and Kupwara left several paramilitary personnel dead.

On Saturday Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police of north Kashmir Sulaiman Chowdry said it seems Hizb-ul-Mujahideen is desperately trying to re-establish its base in the north. He was referring to the killing of three Hizbul militants in Pattan area of Baramulla on Friday.

“These killings are an indication. However, all such designs will be foiled,” he said.

A senior police officer said there is little doubt that the militants were finding south Kashmir too hot to operate in and were desperate to shift towards northern districts. “Militants are clearly shifting their activities to north Kashmir districts with two main objectives. One is their belief that shifting the focus of security forces from south Kashmir areas would ease pressure on their networks,” he said.

“Secondly, militants feel that forest areas of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora would provide them safer hideouts than south. Also getting weapons from Pakistan is easier in the north than south Kashmir,” the officer added.