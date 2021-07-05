Are you getting fake SMS? Now sender will attract fine

Are you getting fake SMS? Now the sender will attract a hefty fine

A sender, if caught sending an SMS using an invalid header, will be fined

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 05 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

To curb fraudulent SMSes with fake headers, the  Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has proposed to impose a fine of up to Rs 10,000 per violation and permanent disconnection of all telecom resources of commercial SMS senders if they are found duping customers by sending fake messages.

A sender, if caught sending an SMS using an invalid header, will be fined in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per violation, plus permanent suspension of the mobile number used or sender ID, depending on the number of violations, a DoT notice issued on Monday said.

Read more: Department of Telecom issues guidelines for Rs 12,195 crore PLI scheme

The government also said a web-based system and a mobile app will also be created to enable the public to complain about unauthorised connections.

The DoT also said it will set up Data Intelligence Unit (DIU) at the central level and Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) at service area field units of the department.

Both units will coordinate with different government departments to detect fraud using telecom services, monitor user complaints, identify fake SIM cards with fake ID proofs, detect mobile number portability frauds etc. and ensure timely redressal of all customer grievances.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

SMS
messages
fake messages
DoT

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race, evolution and the science of human origins

Race, evolution and the science of human origins

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 