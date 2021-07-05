Are you getting fake SMS? Now the sender will attract a hefty fine

To curb fraudulent SMSes with fake headers, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has proposed to impose a fine of up to Rs 10,000 per violation and permanent disconnection of all telecom resources of commercial SMS senders if they are found duping customers by sending fake messages.

A sender, if caught sending an SMS using an invalid header, will be fined in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 per violation, plus permanent suspension of the mobile number used or sender ID, depending on the number of violations, a DoT notice issued on Monday said.

The government also said a web-based system and a mobile app will also be created to enable the public to complain about unauthorised connections.

The DoT also said it will set up Data Intelligence Unit (DIU) at the central level and Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) at service area field units of the department.

Both units will coordinate with different government departments to detect fraud using telecom services, monitor user complaints, identify fake SIM cards with fake ID proofs, detect mobile number portability frauds etc. and ensure timely redressal of all customer grievances.