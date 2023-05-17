'Are you joking': When Immigration Officer refused to believe Sudha Murthy's UK address

Educator, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, who is also the founder of the Infosys Foundation, recently shared an interesting incident about how an UK Immigration Officer reacted when she told him her residential address to be '10 Downing Street'. '10 Downing Street' is the official residence and office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Murthy, who is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during an appearance in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', recalled how the officer was in complete disbelief when she mentioned '10 Downing Street' as her residential address in a form. Akshata Murthy, daughter of Sudha Murthy, is married to Rishi Sunak, who was elected as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom last year.

“Once I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought I should write ‘10 Downing Street’. My son also lives in the UK, but I did not remember his complete address. So, I finally wrote 10 Downing Street.”

Murthy said that the officer then looked at her and asked, "Are you joking?"

"Nahi, sachchi bolti hu" (No, I am telling you the truth), was her response to the officer.

“No one believes that I, a 72-year-old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister,” she added.