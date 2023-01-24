'Are your controversial statements meant to strengthen judiciary?' Kapil Sibal takes dig at Law Minister Rijiju

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks that the government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary, asking whether his "controversial statements" were meant to strengthen it.

Sibal's remarks come a day after Rijiju said there can be a difference of opinion between the government and the judiciary but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on.

Addressing a gathering at the Tis Hazari courts complex here to mark Republic Day, Rijiju said the Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "Rijiju: Another gem. 'The Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary...'."

"Are all your (Rijiju) controversial statements meant to strengthen the judiciary," the former law minister asked.

"You might believe it. We lawyers don't," the senior advocate said.