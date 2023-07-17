Argentina Defence Minister in India on four-day visit

Argentina Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana arrives in India on four-day visit

The Argentine minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 23:02 ist
Argentina's Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana (right). Credit: Twitter/@JorgeTaiana

Argentina's Defence Minister Jorge Enrique Taiana on Monday arrived here on a four-day visit to India during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further consolidate the defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said.

The visiting dignitary will also lay a wreath at the National War Memorial here and pay homage to the fallen heroes, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement here.

Also Read | State-owned firm KABIL to sign lithium pact with Argentina

"Defence Minister of Argentine Republic Jorge Enrique Taiana arrived in New Delhi on July 17, 2023 on a four-day visit to India. During his stay, Mr Jorge Taiana will hold bilateral talks with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on July 18, 2023 to further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries," it said.

The Argentine minister is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru, officials added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajnath Singh
Argentina
India News
Defence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

 