Arjun Meghwal says tested positive for Covid-19

Arjun Meghwal says tested positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 23:20 ist

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to AIIMS here.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing Covid-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report.

However, he said his health is fine.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"After developing symptoms of Covid-19 I had undergone a test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

 