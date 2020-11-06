Armed forces need to embrace change: CDS Rawat

Armed forces need to embrace change, adopt cutting edge technology: CDS Bipin Rawat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 22:00 ist
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Credit: PTI

The need of the hour for the armed forces is to embrace change, adopt cutting edge technology, and aim for greater operational efficiency, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

Rawat was speaking at a webinar session titled 'India's Security Horizon: The Coming Decade' and highlighted the structural reforms underway in the armed forces to face the contemporary challenges, said a Defence Ministry statement.

"He (CDS) said that the need of the hour for the armed forces is to embrace change, adopt cutting edge technology and theaterise for greater operational efficiency," the statement noted.

The webinar was organised by the National Defence College (NDC) as a part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"While underlining the role of the NDC in the strategic enculturation of leaders from military and bureaucracy, he (CDS) complimented the college for the initiative in these challenging times," the ministry's statement noted.

After the CDS, Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Vice Army Chief Satinder Kumar Saini provided a perceptive view of India's future security challenges and the evolving roles of the maritime, air and land components in future wars, the statement said.

"The session concluded with the address of the Home Secretary Shri A K Bhalla who outlined the internal security challenges and the initiatives underway to synergise response between the Centre and the States," the statement noted.

