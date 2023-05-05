Arms, ammunition seized from house in Pulwama, 1 held

Arms, ammunition seized from house in J&K's Pulwama; 1 arrested

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 05 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 16:12 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces have arrested a person after seizing arms and ammunition from his house during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

A search operation was carried out in the Lurgam area of Tral on Thursday, they said.

During the searches, a Kalashnikov rifle, two magazines, and 56 bullets were seized from the house of Bashir Ahmad. He has been arrested, officials said, adding a case has been registered and investigations were under way.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

