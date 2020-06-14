Army aspirant dies in WWE-style wrestling in Uttar Pradesh

A 17-year-old boy, an Army aspirant, died in a wrestling match after his rival allegedly pressed the former's neck with his foot as the boy lay on ground after being defeated.

The incident happened at Gararian Bagaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Saturday.

According to the police sources, the boy, identified as Sanjay Paswan, a resident of Painakhurd village, used to go for jogging and exercise every morning as he wanted to join the Army.

On Saturday morning, he was taken to the neighbouring village of Gararian Khurd by a friend of his to take part in a wrestling competition, sources said.

Paswan won his first match but in the second, his much stronger rival Kallu Raidas put the former on the mat and then pressed his foot on the boy's neck as a sign of victory, sources said.

The boy lost consciousness and was rushed to the district hospital. The doctors referred him to the KG Medical University Hospital in the state capital after his condition worsened.

Sources said that Paswan died while on way to Lucknow. The doctors said that the death was caused by severe neck injury.

A case was registered in this regard and Kallu was arrested, police said adding that Paswan's friend has also been booked.