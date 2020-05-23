Army called in following cyclone Amphan: WB Govt

West Bengal government has called in the Army for relief and rescue work in the wake of the cyclone Amphan. The announcement was made by the state’s Home Department in a tweet on Saturday (May 23). The development comes at a time when discontent is brewing in several districts including Kolkata for lack of relief work, water, and power supply. So far, the storm has caused 85 lives in the state.

The Home Department in a series of tweets also stated that apart from the deployment of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF(State Disaster Response Force), the state government has also urged the Railways, Port and the private sector to supply teams and equipment.

“GOWB mobilizes maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7 basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services ASAP. Army support has been called for; NDRF and SDRF teams deployed; Rlys, Port & private sector too requested to supply teams and equipment,” tweeted the Home Department.

The Department also stated that the drinking water supply and drainage are being restored on a war footing and the Public Health Engineering Department has been asked to supply water puches in areas where the drinking water supply has been affected.

It stated that more than 100 teams of from various departments are working to clear uprooted trees so that power supply can resume in affected localities.

“WBSEDCL (West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) & CESC(Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation ) asked to deploy maximal manpower, even while lockdown significantly affects the deployment potential of the latter. Police on high alert,” tweeted the Home Department.