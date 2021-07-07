Army chief Gen Naravane begins 2-day visit to Italy

Gen Naravane arrived in Italy from the UK on the second leg of his two-nation tour

PTI
New Delhi,
  Jul 07 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 21:53 ist
He is also scheduled to inaugurate an Indian Army memorial in the famous town of Cassino. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Italy with an aim to further expand bilateral strategic cooperation.

Gen Naravane arrived in Italy from the UK on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

"General MM Naravane #COAS arrived at #Italy on a two-day visit. The visit aims to further strengthen strategic and defence cooperation between both the countries," the Army tweeted.

Officials said the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army in Rome.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate an Indian Army memorial in the famous town of Cassino.

The memorial has been built to pay homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during World War II. 

