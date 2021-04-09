Naravane visits Bangabandhu museum in Bangladesh

Army chief Gen Naravane visits Bangabandhu museum in Bangladesh

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh's capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman

PTI
PTI, Dhaka,
  • Apr 09 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 13:58 ist
Army Chief General M M Naravane inspects a guard of honour at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Credit: Twitter Photo/@adgpi

Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.

Gen Naravane, who is here on a five-day official tour, visited the museum along with his wife Veena Naravane.

"Gen MM Naravane #COAS & Mrs Veena Naravane visited the ‘Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum’ in #Bangladesh. The museum signifies the life and struggle of Bangabandhu, who fought for the freedom of his nation," the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) tweeted.

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh's capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman where he was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975.

His daughters -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived as they were abroad at that time.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan and the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Mujibur Rahman.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bangladesh
M M Naravane
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

 