Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, pilot, co-pilot rescued

An Army helicopter with three people onboard crashed in a forested area in the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The pilot and co-pilot were rescued in an injured condition, they said. The crash took place in the Marwah area of the hill district.

“An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details are awaited,” Army officials said.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said rescue teams were rushed to the crash site. “Being remote and hilly area, there is no mobile phone connectivity,” he said.

The region has been witnessing rains, snowfall and cloudy weather for the past two to three days.

Last year in March, a Cheetah helicopter of the Army had crashed near Line of Control (LoC) in Tulail sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, killing the co-pilot and critically injuring the pilot.

In September 2021, two pilots were killed in a similar accident after an Army helicopter landed on the hills of Shiv Dhara near Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu.

In March this year, two pilots were killed after an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.