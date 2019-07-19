Army conducts successful trials of NAG missiles

The Indian Army "successfully" conducted trials of third-generation anti-tank guided missile NAG at Pokhran firing ranges, paving the way for its induction.

The trials were carried out between July 7 and 18.

NAG missile has been developed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in all weather conditions with day and night capabilities and with a minimum range of 500 metres and maximum range of four kilometres.

Completion of summer user trials will now pave the way for production and induction of the missile system into the Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the user evaluation teams and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful completion of the trials, the ministry said.

The missile is launched from the NAG missile carrier (NAMICA) which is capable of carrying up to six combat missiles.

"The robust imaging algorithm has made the missile hit the target at a four-kilometre distance even in severe summer desert conditions which is unique in its class," the defence ministry said.

As part of the NAG summer user trials, six missions were carried out under extreme temperature in Pokhran ranges.

"All the missiles have met the mission objectives including minimum range, maximum range, in direct attack as well as top attack modes and achieved a direct hit onto the target," said the ministry.

The missile system has already cleared the winter user trials in February.

"Government has already issued the acceptance of the necessity for induction of NAG after user trials. All the ten missiles, which were fired during winter and summer trails, successfully hit the targets," the defence ministry said.