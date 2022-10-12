Army Day parade to be held in Bengaluru in January

An Indian Army spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed Bengaluru as the venue of the next Army Day parade on January 15

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 00:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Bengaluru will host the annual Army Day parade in January 2023 keeping in tune with the Centre's decision of holding such events outside the national capital.

The Army Day parade was traditionally held at Cariappa parade ground in Delhi cantonment marking the appointment of Lt Gen K M Carippa as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. Gen Cariappa later became India’s first Field Marshal.

Last week, the Indian Air Force held its annual parade and flypast in Chandigarh, shifting the show for the first time outside the national capital region. Now the Indian Army is to follow the suit.

Army Day
Bengaluru
India News

