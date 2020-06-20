Army deserter arrested from Ahmednagar

In a major swoop, the Crime Branch of Ahmednagar police and Military Intelligence nabbed an imposter who was posing as an officer of the Indian Army.

The officer had deserted the Army a few years ago.

The accused was identified as Prashant Bhaurao Patil, a resident of Khanapur in Belgaum district of Maharashtra.

He was previously working with the Army’s 46 Assam Rifles Regiment, but in 2014 went on leave and never returned. He was declared a deserter.

Since then, Patil allegedly got involved in several cases of stealing and forgery for which the Ahmednagar Police was on his lookout, police said.

The police have so far recovered multiple fake army identity cards, CSD cards, dependent cards in his father’s and wife’s names, Aadhar and PAN cards and other documents.

The police also recovered two Major rank army uniforms and other army-style clothes, a Bolero car with a board proclaiming ‘On Army Duty’ - but bearing a fake registration number as it turned out later - on the basis of which he managed to get entry into military installations.