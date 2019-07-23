Army gets new vice chief

The central government on Monday appointed Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane as the next vice chief of the army. He will replace Lt Gen D Anbu who retires on August 31.

Lt Gen Naravane will be the senior-most officer when army chief Gen Bipin Rawat retires on December 31, making him a strong contender for the post.

The government also appointed four senior officers as army commanders.

With Lt Gen Naravane moving to Delhi, his position at the Eastern Command, Kolkata, will be taken up by Lt Gen Anil Chauhan.

In the Western Command at Chandimandir, Lt Gen R P Singh would be the commander in place of Lt Gen Surinder Singh, who retires on July 31.

At the South Western Command in Jaipur, Lt Gen A S Kler will be the new commander replacing Lt Gen Cherish Matheson whereas at the Central Command in Lucknow, Lt Gen I S Ghuman will be the new commander replacing Lt Gen Abhay Krishna.