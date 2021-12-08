Army helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat, senior Defence officials crashes in Coonoor, TN; Four feared dead

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and seven others crashed in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

Four persons are feared dead, while the status of Gen Rawat is not yet known.

Bad weather is suspected to be the reason behind the crash. The chopper with nine senior military officials on board took off from the Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning and it was bound for Wellington in the Nilgiris.

Police, fire and rescue personnel and army officials rushed to the spot. The IAF confirmed that Mi-17V5 helicopter with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

"An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

What we know so far:

3. Local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital, News agency ANI reported

4. At least nine people including the CDS Rawat's wife were on board

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu :



Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

6. Local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities, news agency ANI reported

7. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington

More details awaited.

