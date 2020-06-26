Army boosts vigil along LoC over infiltration threat

Army intensifies vigilance along LoC in wake of infiltration threat in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 26 2020, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 21:36 ist
File photo

With intelligence inputs of a large number of terrorists waiting on launching pads along the LoC to infiltrate into India taking the cover of ceasefire violations, the Army has put its troops on alert and intensified vigilance along the Indo-Pak border, officials said on Friday.

The Army and police have also created an anti-infiltration obstacle setup on infiltration routes along the Line of Control.

The armed terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badr and Hizbul Mujahideen have been staged in 23 launching pads along the LoC, mostly opposite to Rajouri-Poonch border districts, and are ready to infiltrate into the Union territory, they said.

"The troops have been put on alert and vigilance through manual and electronic surveillance equipment has been intensified," an officer said.

The Army and police have identified 19 infiltration routes along the LoC in Baramulla, Kupwara, Poonch, Rajouri and Bandipora districts of J&K, they said.

All police stations and posts have been alerted to keep a tab on suspected movement in the border areas apart from activation of Village Defence Committees in border belts, they said.

There have been several times increase in the ceasefire violations along the LoC in Baramulla, Poonch and Kupwara districts in the past one month, they said.

This year, the Pakistan army has violated ceasefire along the LoC in J&K over 800 times and has unsuccessfully carried out 30 infiltration attempts to push in armed terrorists in the Union territory, they said.

Over 13 infiltrating terrorists have been killed when troops of the Indian Army foiled several such bids along the LoC this year, they said.

The Army is also keeping very close vigil on the aerial LoC movement in the wake of inputs of threat of drones carrying weapons and explosive material into the Kashmir Valley.

