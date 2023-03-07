Army jawan held for harassing woman passenger in Rajdhani express

Army man held for harassing woman in Rajdhani express

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Mar 07 2023, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 23:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Army jawan aboard New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani express was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman co-passenger.

Vineet Kumar, a native of Aligarh, was accused of misbehaving with a 28-year-old woman passenger.

The woman boarded the train from Delhi and so did the man. On realising that she was travelling by herself, the jawan started harassing her. The victim eventually informed the railway police on the toll free number.

Based on the complaint, the GRP personnel tried to arrest the Army personnel at Ballia railway station in Uttar Pradesh but failed as the train left the platform. The Ballia GRP conveyed the message to GRP Chapra.

As soon as the train arrived at Chapra railway station, the GRP personnel arrested him.

"We have arrested the alleged Army personnel and sent him to jail. We have also recorded the statement of the victim," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, incharge GRP, Chapra.

The accused is deployed at New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

India News
Rajdhani Express
Army man

