Army officer injured, two militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Two unidentified militants were killed while an army officer and a policeman were injured in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of J&K police, Army’s 29-Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Yadipora, the village of Pattan, 32 kms from here, during the wee hours of Friday.

As the search team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, they said and added the fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

A police officer said in the initial exchange of fire an army Major of 29-RR was injured in the initial exchange of gunfire. The injured Major was shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

So-far two militants have been killed in the encounter while a third ultra is believed to be still hiding in the area, he said.

On August 18, five security forces personnel and three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in a two-day encounter in Pattan after the ultras launched an attack on the security forces party.

Since the beginning of this year, security forces have killed over 160 militants, including 26 top commanders in J&K.