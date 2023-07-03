Army proposes cutting HQ postings due to shortage of officers in Major and Captain ranks: Report

Given the shortage of officers at the Major and Captain ranks, the Indian Army is considering a proposal to reduce the posting of staff officers at various headquarters in addition to possibly appointing re-employed officers to such posts to tackle their shortage in units, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The publication reported that the proposal was discussed with various commands, as the Army sought inputs on whether the plan was tenable.

For now, mid-level officers in the rank of Major get their first chance to staff appointments in corps, command and division headquarters after they complete six years in service.

A staff appointment is different from a unit appointment in that the officers are posted to a headquarter where they oversee policy and coordination on various subjects, whereas in a unit appointment, officers oversee operations and ground actions. Staff appointments are the precursor to subsequent command appointments as officers climb the ranks.

The publication also reported that the Army currently has a shortage of 8,129 officers, including the Army Medical Corps as well as the Army Dental Corps, while the Navy has a shortage of 1,653 officers and the Indian Air Force has a shortage of 721 officers.

The Army had earlier posted 461 non-empanelled officers to staff appointments to tackle the shortage.

The plan also proposes temporarily cutting down some staff appointments in headquarters until the deficit is reduced.

The publication also reported that the Army is considering posting re-employed officers, who serve for two to four years after they have retired from active service, often from the ranks of Brigadier and Colonels, for such appointments. Such officers serve a rank below their retiring rank on their re-employment, therefore, often serving in appointments meant for Lt Colonels and Colonels. The current proposal seeks to employ them in the Major rank, something they would have done two decades ago in their service. There are 600 re-employed officers in the Army at present.