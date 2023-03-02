Army under Rajiv Gandhi pushed back Chinese: Kharge

Army pushed back Chinese under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership: Kharge

After laying a wreath at the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near here, Kharge traced the late leader's services to the nation

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 02 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 21:13 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: IANS Photo

The Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese in 1987 along the border and it is important that the Congress became strong once again for a progressive India, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday.

After laying a wreath at the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur near here, Kharge traced the late leader's services to the nation.

"In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi granted statehood to Arunachal Pradesh despite Chinese opposition. Later, in 1987, during the military standoff in Tawang, the Indian government ensured that we did not give up our claims along the border. Thus, Indian Army under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi valiantly fought and pushed back the Chinese," Kharge said.

For the unity, integrity and progress of the country, it is important that the Congress should become strong once again, he said in a statement released here by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. It is only the Congress party that can build a modern and progressive India.

"In this fight for building a modern and progressive India, Rajiv Gandhi will always remain a source of inspiration for the Congress party and the youth of our country," Kharge added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
India News
Rajiv Gandhi
Congress

What's Brewing

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 