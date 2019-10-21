Army will destroy terrorist camps in PoK: J&K Governor

If Pakistan does not end terror activities directed against India, the Army will go deep inside and destroy terrorist camps, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Monday.

His remarks came a day after the Indian Army pounded several terror launch pads and Pakistani military position in PoK after "unprovoked firing" by the neighbouring country.

"Pakistan will have to behave and stop these terror camps. If it does not behave, we will go deep inside and destroy these camps," Malik told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

India will take stronger action than Sunday's attacks on terror camps in Pakistan if it does not end terror activities directed towards India, he said.

In a major counter-offensive after Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing six to 10 of their soldiers and as many terrorists.

Malik also asked "miscreants" within Kashmir to give up their activities and play their role in developing the state.

"The youth who are going around (enforcing shutdown) should stop it. I want to ask them what have they achieved so far.

"They are not going to get anything ... there is going to be a new Kashmir from November 1 and people should contribute in the development of their state," he added.

The Centre on August 5, after abrogating the state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.