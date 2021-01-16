Around 15,707 vaccinated on opening day in Bengal; Mamata, Vijayvargiya indulge in wordy duel

Around 15,707 people were administered the first dose of the anti-COVID 19 vaccine in West Bengal on the opening day of the mega inoculation drive Saturday, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the opposition BJP traded charges over the quantity of the jabs supplied to the state by the centre.

A nurse in the city was hospitalised after she lost consciousness post administration of Covishield as there were 13 other AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) cases reported from other parts of of the state, health department official said.

The 35-year-old nurse, who was administered the vaccine at the Dr B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, complained of uneasiness and then fainted, he said.

She was rushed to nearby Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital (NRS) and admitted to the CCU,the official added. Few incidents of glitches in Co-WIN, the digital platform at the heart of planning and implementing the vaccination drive, were reported, forcing the healthcare department officials to keep a tab of the inoculation process manually.

Meanwhile, Banerjee expressed her dissatisfaction over "inadequate" number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied to West Bengal for the inoculation process and said her government, if needed,would supply the vaccines free of cost to the people.

A political row erupted after several Trinamool Congress leaders, including two MLAs, were among the people who received COVID-19 vaccine in Purba Bardhaman district, while many healthcare workers alleged that they could not get the jab though they were asked to come for it.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in West Bengal on Saturday morning, with a Group D staff Raja Chowdhury, at the state-run SSKM hospital becoming the first person to receive the first shot, a health department official said.

West Bengal minister of state for Labour and medical practitioners Nirmal Maji received the vaccine at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while the vaccination process went on smoothly at other hospitals and Urban Primary Healthcare centre and five other private hospitals.

"None of the beneficiaries who received the vaccine has complained of any uneasiness. For all of them, we followed the set protocol and all left for home after being injected the first dose of Covishield," a Peerless Hospital official said. Some cases of uneasiness after receiving the shots were reported rom Hooghly, Murshidabad,Diamond Harbour and Kolkata.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence following immunisation and might not have relation with the vaccination process, health officials said. According to the state government sources, around 15,707 people have received the shots out of the scheduled 21,000 beneficiaries on the first day.

"Probably those who did not turn up were apprehensive about the efficacy. We are hopeful they may turn up on the next day of the camp," an official said.

"The Co-WIN software did not work properly and we had to note down everything manually.Our volunteer officers monitored the entire process very minutely and after taking down the details sent them to the health department," an official said.

The much-awaited vaccination drive too did not remain untouched from the ongoing political mudslinging in the poll- bound Bengal, with Banerjee accusing the centre of sending a lesser quantity of vaccines to the state.

Expressing her dissatisfaction over "inadequate" number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied to West Bengal for the inoculation process,Banerjee said her government, if needed, would supply the vaccines free of cost to the people. Banerjee, while interacting with the health and frontline workers over the phone, said she has already "requested the central government to supply adequate numbers of vaccines for not only the frontline workers but also for all the people of West Bengal".

Reacting to the allegations, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed Banerjee for making "baseless" allegations and accused her of trying to politicise the vaccination programme ahead of the assembly polls. "She should stop politicising everything. None of the states has complained only she is complaining about it. She is trying to politicize the issue before the assembly polls," Vijayvargiya said

He claimed that if the vaccines for the health workers fall short it is due to TMC leaders queuing up for the jabs. Meanwhile, various TMC leaders including two MLAs, received COVID-19 vaccine in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday, while many healthcare workers alleged that they could not avail the jabs.

Two TMC MLAs Subhash Mondal and Rabindranath Chatterjee and former TMC MLA Banamali Hazra were among the beneficiaries. Chief Medical Officer of the district Pranab Roy said the public representatives who received the vaccines during the day are part of the Patient Welfare Committees at different hospitals.

"Since they are associated with ensuring good services at the hospitals, they are also eligible for the vaccine. There is nothing irregular in it," he said. The TMC leadership said there was nothing wrong with leaders of his party getting the vaccine as they were COVID survivors.