Arrest JD(U) MLA whose kin killed RJD leader’s parents: Tejashwi Yadav

Former Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has issued an ultimatum to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to arrest the JD (U) MLA whose kin allegedly shot dead an RJD leader’s parents and brother at Gopalganj. “If the MLA is not arrested within 48 hours, I will launch a protest march from Patna to Gopalganj,” said Tejashwi.

The youngest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav was speaking to media after meeting an injured RJD leader JP Yadav, who has been recuperating at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) after he received gunshot wounds at his residence in Gopalganj. In the indiscriminate firing, JP Yadav’s parents were shot dead, while his brother, who received injuries, later succumbed while being rushed to the hospital.

In his statement before the police, the injured RJD leader has blamed JD (U) MLA Amarendra Pandey and his kin behind the attack on his family. Pandey has, however, refuted RJD leader’s charge.

After an FIR was registered, the police have arrested one person. However, it has avoided taken any action against the ruling party legislator.

“Nitish Ji, you often say that you don’t compromise on the issue of law and order. Those who were killed in Gopalganj have given their dying statement before the police that your party MLA was behind this attack. If he is not arrested within 48 hours, I will launch an agitation holding march from Patna to Gopalganj,” Tejashwi told Nitish.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants gunned down Munna Tiwary, the brother of JD (U) MLA Amarendra Pandey on Tuesday. Munna used to manage the affairs of the MLA’s petrol pump at Gopalganj. The killings this week are a grim reminder of gang war of the 90s in Bihar on the eve of every election.