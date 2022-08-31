Arrested, actor Kamal R Khan hospitalised after chest pain complains

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan was sent to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain.

He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai, over his controversial tweet in 2020.

He was produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate S P Kekan at Borivali court on Tuesday. Police sought his custody for four days, saying they needed to find out at whose behest he was posting such tweets from a foreign country despite knowing that they might create communal tension.

Police also needed to ascertain if he was trying to extort money from filmmakers or stars for not posting negative reviews of movies, the remand application said. Khan mainly targeted Bollywood artists and was trying to create unrest between two groups of society by posting inflammatory statements and tweets against influential persons, police alleged.