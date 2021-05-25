Twitter users call for arrest of actor Yuvika

#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary trends on Twitter after actor uses 'casteist slur'

The 37-year-old model-actor apologised for her actions and said she didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 25 2021, 15:30 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 15:30 ist
Actor Yuvika Choudhary. Credit: Twitter Photo/@yuvikachoudhary

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary, known for films like "Om Shanti Om" and "The Shaukeens", on Tuesday found herself in the midst of a controversy when a video of hers allegedly using a casteist slur went viral on social media.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant soon took to Twitter to issue an apology, saying she did not know the meaning of the said word.

While the video has not been removed from the actor's vlog (video blog) on YouTube, the portion where she mentions the slur appears to have been chopped off.

The original clip, which is still being shared on social media, shows her husband, actor-model Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session as Chaudhary explains why she is not dressed well.

Later, the 37-year-old model-actor apologised for her actions and said she didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all (sic)" Chaudhary tweeted.

The incident comes weeks after "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" actor Munmun Dutta was criticised for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She was later booked by the police in Haryana's Hansi town and Indore.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yuvika
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

Sun Halo: Bengaluru witnesses rare optical phenomenon

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Anti-Zionism isn’t the same as anti-Semitism?

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall

 