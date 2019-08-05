Article 370: Pakistan terms India's move 'illegal'

Pakistan on Monday said that it would “exercise all possible options” to counter India's “unilateral” and “illegal” move on Kashmir.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan government reacted strongly soon after India announced that Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abolished and that the state was being reorganized into two Union Territories.

“Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian government regarding Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the MoFA of the neighbouring country's government stated in a press release posted on its website “The Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory,” it said.

Pakistan said that no unilateral step by the government of India could change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. “Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.”

“As a party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.” Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the MoFA of Pakistan government, said in Islamabad.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its “abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination”.