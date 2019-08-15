Article 370 removed due to society's resolve: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 could be revoked because the entire society showed determination.

Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here in Maharashtra, he said it is the day to remember the sacrifices made for the country's freedom.

"Article 370 could be removed because the entire society made a resolution, so on this day we renew that resolve again," Bhagwat told reporters.

"Today is the day to remember the sacrifices made for the independence and to resolve for it again," he said.

Earlier, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters located in Mahal area here on the occasion of the Independence Day.

"The country is moving forward to realise the dream of the nation's great men. The hopes of common people will be fulfilled and India will scale new heights in the world," Joshi told reporters.

Later, Bhagwat unfurled the tricolour at Dr. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh area here.