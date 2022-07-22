Speech impaired artist gifts PM Modi his painting

Artist with speech, hearing impairment presents PM Modi his painting

The painting is a collage of drawings showing Modi in different stages of his life, including when he was a boy, and one in which he is receiving his mother's blessings

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 16:26 ist

An artist with hearing and speech impairment on Friday presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his painting, and said it was a dream coming true for him.

The painting is a collage of drawings showing Modi in different stages of his life, including when he was a boy, and one in which he is receiving his mother's blessings.

After presenting the painting, Abhijeet Gotani, the young artist from Assam, said he felt very good at meeting the prime minister in person after often watching him on the TV.

Modi praised the artwork work as "very beautiful", he said, according to a translator.

"I felt emotional. A dream has come true," Gotani said, describing Modi as "simple and soft-hearted".

The artist said his family will feel proud he has met Modi.

He said people with impairments like him should not feel defeated but let their work do the talking. "If someone insults you, you have to reply with your work. That I can do it," he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Painting

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 