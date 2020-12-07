Artistes, academicians support farmers' call for Bharat Bandh

A group of artistes and academicians, including Vivan Sundaram, Saeed Mirza and Irfan Habib, on Monday, pledged support for the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' organisations protesting against the controversial agriculture laws.

In a statement, they said the Centre passed the Acts in a completely undemocratic manner and with no respect for the strong opposition of the farmers and workers exploiting the surging Covid-19 pandemic.

They said they stand in solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting across different states and gathering in strength at the borders of the national capital to express their rejection of the three Farm Acts and the Electricity Amendment Act 2020.

"The Acts themselves are anti-constitutional as agriculture is a concurrent subject and cannot be legislated on without the involvement and consultation of the state governments. However, this shocking behaviour is no longer even a surprise with the present government," the statement said.

"Hence we strongly support the demand of the farmers that the three Farm Acts and the Electricity Amendment Act 2020 must be immediately repealed. We support the call for all citizens to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8," it added.

The statement was signed by M K Raina, Ram Rahman, Geeta Kapur, Sohail Hashmi, Parthiv Shah, CP Chandrasekhar, Vidya Shah, Zoya Hasan, Shireen Moosvi and Nuzhat Kazmi among others.