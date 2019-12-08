Arun Shourie to be discharged in few days: Hospital

Former Union minister Arun Shourie's health has improved and he will be discharged from the hospital in Pune in the next few days, a senior official said on Sunday night.

Shourie, 78, has been undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic since the last six days after he fell and suffered a head injury during a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from Pune.

A team of neurologist Dr Sachin Gandhi, Chief Intensivist Dr Prachi and Dr. Parvez Grant, managing trustee of the hospital, are closely monitoring Shourie's health, the hospital said in a statement.

"Shourie is fully conscious and improving in his health. He will be discharged in the next few days," stated Dr Kishor Pujari, COO, Ruby Hall Clinic.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shourie at the hospital.

"In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," the PM tweeted in the evening.