Arunachal Pradesh areas go missing on Mi Weather app, Xiaomi calls it glitch

In late June 2020, the People's Liberation Army of China made an unprovoked attack on the Indian Army patrol team, killing at least 20 soldiers and left several injured. While Indian army retaliated against PLA by inflicting more casualties at the eastern Ladakh border.

This led to strong anti-China sentiment across the country and several leaders have called for a ban on Chinese products especially consumer electronics. Popular brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo have been the worst impacted companies.

And now, a glitch on Xiaomi's Mi Weather service caused a major stir on the social media platforms. Several Xiaomi phone users called out the mobile company on why weather report on Arunachal Pradesh's cities Leh, Ladakh, Chuchat Yakma, capital Itanagar and others areas are missing from its regional Indian weather application.

This led to speculations that Xiaomi is complying with China's political map rather than the official Indian map.

For long, China has been wrongly claiming that the aforementioned northeastern state as a part of its country, while on the ground, India officially governs the Arunachal Pradesh.

Taking note of the complaints, Xiaomi replied that there was a glitch in Mi weather and they have fixed it.

"There was a technical issue in our weather app that we had identified. The same has been fixed.” Xiaomi India spokesperson said to DH.

Now, we are able to view the weather statistics of all the Arunachal Pradesh areas are appearing on Xiaomi apps.

