Arunachal teacher gifts own written script to community

Difficulty in translating a document from English in 2001 made Banwang Losu of Arunachal Pradesh's remote Longdeng district realise that his community, Wancho, lacked their own written script. He was in class XI then.

This is when he decided to develop an independent Wancho script. Research and collaborations over the past 18 years helped Losu, now a 37-year-old teacher in a government school, develop an independent script that was put in the US-based Unicode Consortium last week, for its use on the Internet.

"It's a dream come true for me and for my community. Some writers tried to translate the Bible into Wancho but they had to use the Roman script due to lack of our own written script. By using the Roman script they could not translate it properly and had to compromise in quality of translation," an elated Losu told DH over the phone.

The new script has come as a respite for over 56,000 people who speak Wancho in Longdeng and Tirap districts (bordering China) of Arunachal Pradesh and in parts of Assam, Nagaland, Myanmar and even in Bhutan.

After his graduation, Losu studied English linguistics and phonetics and gathered information from the Internet about developing a new script while keeping the phonetics intact. "In 2012 I managed to print the alphabets in an A4 page. The printed page of our own alphabet gave me so much happiness and encouraged me to research further," Losu said.

With the help of the Wancho Students' Union and Wancho Cultural Society, he finally managed to publish a book of the Wancho script in 2013. The book is available in at least 20 government-run English medium schools, helping children learn Wancho as a separate subject. Tata Steel helped him with a fellowship under its CSR initiative.

Initially, Losu had no knowledge about registering for Unicode registration until he was introduced to Stephen Moreh, a Professor in an Australian University.

"Moreh helped me connect with Michael Everson, Andrew Cunnighum and Debbie Lotz and we submitted the proposal to the Unicode Consortium in March 2017. Our proposal was accepted last week. The project was funded by the US National Endowment for Humanities," he said.

There are 28 major tribes in Arunachal Pradesh including Wancho and several sub-tribes but most follow the Roman, Tai or Tibetan scrip due to lack of an independent script of their own, Losu said.