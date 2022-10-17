Kejriwal, Mann to address gatherings in Gujarat today

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address public meetings in Gujarat on October 17

AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann are on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 17 2022, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 11:11 ist
Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address public meetings in Unjha town of Mehsana district and Deesa town in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann are on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Sunday.

Also Read — BJP, AAP expose their hypocrisies

The Election Commission has not yet announced the poll programme for the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

During a rally in Bhavnagar city on Sunday, Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP-led central government, saying Gujarat does not want a "double-engine government" but a "new engine" government. He said if the AAP comes to power in Gujarat, it will withdraw on priority all "false cases" registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years.

Kejriwal has visited Gujarat multiple times in the recent past and made a number of promises for the welfare of people of the state if his party is voted to power. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Politics
AAP
Punjab
Election Commission
Bhagwant Mann

What's Brewing

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 