Kejriwal hits outs at Yogi over ink throwing at AAP MLA

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Yogi Adityanath over incident of ink throwing at AAP MLA

Last year, Kejriwal announced that his party will be contesting polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 18:42 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo/Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the incident of ink throwing at Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti in Rae Bareli.

Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks.

He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said, following remarks allegedly referring to Adityanath and the state's hospitals.

Kejriwal hit out at Adityanath over the incident, asking why is he scared to show government schools.

"Yogiji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. Ink was thrown at him? Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your school then why do you get so scared? Fix the school. If you do not know how to do, then ask Manish Sisodia," he tweeted.

"The schools which you are ashamed to show our children study there UP. Yogi ji. You are ruining the future of crores of children of Uttar Pradesh," the Delhi chief minister said another tweet.

Last year, Kejriwal announced that his party will be contesting polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Yogi Adityanath
AAP
BJP
Somnath Bharti

What's Brewing

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 