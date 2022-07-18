Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia cast votes for Presidential poll at Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote for the Presidential polls at the Delhi Assembly here on Monday, hoping that the country will get a "good" President.

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier announced that it will support joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the polls.

Voting began for the Presidential election amid tight security arrangements at the Delhi Assembly premises.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Bhavna Gaur, and BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht were among the early voters.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the President of India is the highest constitutional post of the country for which voting is on according to the due process and rules.

The value of a Delhi MLA's is 58. It is a matter of "concern" that this value is based on a 51-year-old census conducted in 1971," Goel said.

"It should be updated at least as per the census of 2011, Goel said after casting his vote.

BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition cast their votes together.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said there is a lot of joy among people of the country that a tribal woman is going to become the President of India. Droupadi Murmu is going to win the election with record votes, he said.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition pick Yashwant Sinha in the much-awaited poll to elect the next President of India.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, with the ruling AAP having 62 MLAs and the rest belonging to the BJP.

AAP has decided to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said after a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting of the party on Saturday.

The counting will take place in the national capital on July 21, after all ballots from states are brought here. Kovind's term ends on July 24.