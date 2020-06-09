Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19, Scindia tests positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 while Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for the virus infection.

Kejriwal's samples were collected on Tuesday morning after he went into self isolation from Sunday afternoon following mild fever and sore throat, which are considered as COVID-19 symptoms.

The Chief Minister, who is diabetic, had cancelled all his appointments since Sunday, after attending a Cabinet meeting and a digital address during which he announced that Delhi hospitals will be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.

Kejriwal has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing for the past two months.

Scindia was admitted to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket a couple days ago and his COVID-19 test results have returned positive. His mother is also admitted to the hospital but her results are awaited.

Scindia, who had quit Congress in March, developed COVID-19 symptoms and was brought to the hospital on Monday.

Union Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey has also tested positive for COVID-19.