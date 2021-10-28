Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Mere presence can't prove involvement in conspiracy, says court in bail order

Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.