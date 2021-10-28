Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Mere presence can't prove involvement in conspiracy, says court in bail order

Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into 'extortion bid' in Aryan case
Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said. (PTI)
Cruise ship drugs case: Mere presence can not prove involvement in conspiracy, says court in bail order
Police personnel walk past the entrance of the Arthur Road Jail, where Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is under custody after his arrest in connection with a drug case, in Mumbai on October 27, 2021.
NCB's Wankhede records statement before vigilance team
Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh in connection with the departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.
Police record witness Sail's statement second time over allegation of extortion bid
Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of independent witness Prabhakar Sail for the second time in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan. Sail appeared before the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Azad Maidan division around 3 pm and left around 8.30 pm, an official said.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the Mumbai drugs case