Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Detained Kiran Gosavi to be produced in court later in the day

Kiran Gosavi, the elusive NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter, has been detained in Pune. He has denied all allegations by Prabhakar Sail. Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Kiran Gosavi to be produced in court later in the day
Kiran Gosavi was detained from outskirts of Pune in connection with a cheating case. The process to formally arrest him is under way, saysPune City CP Amitabh Gupta.
Gosavi was apparently present during the cruise ship raid and was seen at the NCB office when Aryan Khan was taken there. His selfies and videos with Aryan Khan have appeared on social media. Gosavi has been called an "independent witness" by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case in which nearly 20 people were arrested.
Prabhakar Sail recentlytold media persons that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D'Souza over the phone, after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 2 raid on the cruise ship, about a demand of Rs 25 crore and "to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede".
Gosavi, said to be a "private investigator" whose photos and videos with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2, had been absconding.
Prabhakar Sail is lying, says Kiran Gosavi
Kiran Gosavi, before being detained, alleged that Prabhakar Sail is lying. "All I want to request is his call detail record (CDR) report must be released. My CDR report or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail andhis brother's CDR reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear."
"At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding (to release CDR & chats of Prabhakar Sail)," he added.
JUST IN | NCB witness Kiran Gosavi has been detained, says Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police Commissioner.
Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into 'extortion bid' in Aryan case
Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said. (PTI)
Cruise ship drugs case: Mere presence can not prove involvement in conspiracy, says court in bail order
Police personnel walk past the entrance of the Arthur Road Jail, where Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is under custody after his arrest in connection with a drug case, in Mumbai on October 27, 2021.
NCB's Wankhede records statement before vigilance team
Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Wednesday recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh in connection with the departmental vigilance probe into allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.
Police record witness Sail's statement second time over allegation of extortion bid
Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of independent witness Prabhakar Sail for the second time in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan. Sail appeared before the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Azad Maidan division around 3 pm and left around 8.30 pm, an official said.
