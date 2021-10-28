Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Detained Kiran Gosavi to be produced in court later in the day

Kiran Gosavi, the elusive NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter, has been detained in Pune. He has denied all allegations by Prabhakar Sail. Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede recorded his statement for more than four hours before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.