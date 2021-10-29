Mumbai Drugs Case: Kashif Khan real drug dealer, not Aryan, Nawab Malik alleges

Nawab Malik takes dig at Sameer Wankhede, K P Gosavi at press conference
You'll see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail, was knocking the court's door y'day: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/hg4w11GrBv
NCB slapped false cases against Aryan Khan at the behest of Sameer Wankhede: Nawab Mailk
Bombay HC disposes Wankhede's petition seeking relief from probe
The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed off NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's petition seeking relief from probe into 'extortion claims' after Maharashtra government's lawyer assured the Court that three days notice will be given before arrest by the Mumbai Police, news agency ANI reported.
Aryan Khan case | Bail or no bail, drug possession: What the NDPS Act says
The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son has created ripples in B-Town as well as political circles. Roles of the central agency, its officers and the nexus between Bollywood and drugs have come undone. While the focus of the investigation has shifted from Aryan Khan to NCB Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede, the question remains: why the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was denied bail even when no drugs were found in his possession during the cruise drugs raid?
NCB's enquiry team in Mumbai summons witness Sail through police
A Special Enquiry Team (SET) of the Narcotics Control Bureau has asked Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness who has alleged extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drug bust case involving Aryan Khan, to appear before it on Friday, an official release said. Deputy Director General of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to theMumbaiPolice commissioner asking the police to convey to Sail that he should appear before the SET, it said
