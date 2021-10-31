Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Nawab Malik accuses NCB officials of framing people in false cases

Aryan Khan had an emotional reunion with parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Saturday as he returned home from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. Meanwhile, a special NCB team, probing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case, left for Delhi without recording the statement of witness Prabhakar Sail, who had raised serious charges against Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.