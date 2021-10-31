Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Nawab Malik accuses NCB officials of framing people in false cases

Aryan Khan had an emotional reunion with parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Saturday as he returned home from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after spending 22 days there following his arrest in a Narcotics Control Bureau raid on a cruise ship off the city coast. Meanwhile, a special NCB team, probing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case, left for Delhi without recording the statement of witness Prabhakar Sail, who had raised serious charges against Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Nawab Malik accuses NCB officials of framing people in false cases
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday reiterated his allegation that some people who are close to the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede were implicating innocent persons in false cases. Malik has been targeting Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days.
(PTI)
Cruise case extortion claims: NCB team leaves Mumbai without recording statement of Prabhakar Sail
(PTI)
It feels like heaven: Shah Rukh Khan fans cheer as Aryan returns home
It was the homecoming of their "prince" Aryan Khan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans made sure to make it special as they thronged in larger numbers outside the actor's bungalow here, celebrating with music, dance and firecrackers.
Read more
Fans and supporters of Shah Rukh Khan wait outside his residence Mannat to welcome Aryan Khan, after being released from Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai, Saturday.
(PTI)
9 more accused granted bail in drugs-on-cruise case
A special court on Saturday granted bail to alleged drug peddler Aachit Kumar and eight others arrested in a drugs seizure case, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused.
Read more
Aryan Khan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
Amid the beating of drums and bursting of firecrackers, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan returned home on Saturday after nearly four weeks behind bars.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the Mumbai drugs case