Aryan Khan spends another night in jail, to be released on October 30

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who spent another night in jail, is expected to be released today.

On Friday, the 23-year-old Aryan was expected to be released from the Arthur Road prison. But it was a sort of cliffhanger situation of sorts for SRK, his wife Gauri Khan, and their battery of lawyers.

It took time for completing the formalities and the bail, and release order could not reach the prison before the stipulated time of 5:30 pm.

The junior Khan is now expected to be released by Saturday noon.

In fact, SRK or King Khan, as he is popularly known, had left Mannat, his palatial Bandra bungalow to receive his son in the jail, however, he returned back.

SRK’s family friend and actor-activist Juhi Chawla stood surety for Aryan.

“We are happy that Aryan has got bail…we expect the boy to be home soon,” said Juhi.

After Judge Nitin Sambre finalised the bail order, Aryan’s advocate-on-record Satish Maneshinde received it and rushed to the Mumbai Sessions Court, where it was presented before the Special NDPS Court.

"My papers are complete, I am producing the surety of Juhi Chawla, who has known Aryan Khan since childhood. They are professionally associated…the court has accepted surety,” he Manshinde.

Once the order was received, the legal team from the Sessions Court in Fort rushed to the jail in Chinchpokli, however, were caught up in traffic jams and could not reach in time.

Apart from conditions like Aryan will have to surrender his passport and will have to report to the NCB office every Friday, the three were asked to submit a surety of Rs 1 lakh each, according to the operative order.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice Sambre, the high court said that the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court.

Also, they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence, the HC said. The judge will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week. The HC said if the trio violates any of the conditions imposed then the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the cruise drugs case, shall "straightaway apply to the special judge/court for cancellation of their bail."

"Each of the applicants/accused shall execute a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount," the order said.

The HC said that the accused shall not personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence. The high court directed the trio to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. T

The accused should give prior intimation to the NCB before leaving Mumbai and shall provide their itinerary. It added that Aryan Khan, his friend Merchant and Dhamecha, a fashion model, shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the present case stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

The HC further said that the trio shall not establish any contact with any of the co-accused in the case or anyone involved in similar activities, and join the investigation as and when called by the NCB.

(With PTI inputs)

