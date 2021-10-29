Aryan's release delayed, to spend another night in jail

Aryan Khan's release delayed, to spend another night in jail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 29 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 18:11 ist
Aryan Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Aryan Khan will be spending one more night in Mumbai prison since the release papers did not reach jail officials in time on Friday. The jail officials said "no special treatment" would be meted out to anyone.

A day after granting bail to Aryan Khan, the Bombay High Court on Friday made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail.

In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

Aryan Khan
Drugs on cruise

