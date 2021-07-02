India's Covid toll tops 4L as 853 more succumb to virus

As 853 more succumb to Covid-19, India crosses 4 lakh coronavirus deaths

The country added 46,617 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2021, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 09:35 ist
Under the national immunisation drive, 34,00,76,232 have been vaccinated so far. Credit: AFP Photo

India's death toll due to coronavirus crossed 4 lakh on Friday as 853 more succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. The country's death toll is now 4,00,312, the third-highest in the world after United States and Brazil

The country added 46,617 single-day Covid-19 cases while 59,384 recovered from the deadly virus in the same time period.

The country's active caseload is at 5,09,637 and the total caseload is at 3,04,58,251.

Under the national immunisation drive, 34,00,76,232 have been vaccinated so far.

 

