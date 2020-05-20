As AP cases show slight ebb, CM Jagan lays out plans for new normalcy

Andhra Pradesh is planning to start the school academic year from August first week. All government offices resume with full strength from Thursday(May 21). State-run RTC buses would also ply from Thursday morning, with special seating arrangements.

With daily fresh cases somewhat ebbing lately, the state government is preparing to reopen life slowly back to normalcy while keeping the public mindful of the COVID-19 threat.

Compared to the daily new cases in the eighties before, the figures for the last 10 days have remained below 60. On Wednesday (May 20), 68 new cases were reported though.

The state has 2,560 total recorded cases till Wednesday morning, including 153 returned migrants. 843 are active cases. COVID-19 has claimed 53 lives in the state till now.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is among the first government heads in the country to declare that the Novel Coronavirus is here to stay for some time, and that “we have to learn to live with it.”

On Tuesday, the CM asked officials to complete renovation of 15,715 government schools, under the first phase of the Mana Badi project, by July. According to the CMO officials, Reddy wants to launch his Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, under which the school going students will be provided with a free kit of uniform, books, belt, shoes, and socks, on August 3.

All government offices including secretariat which were working with part strength are required to function with usual attendance from Thursday. While asking for strict enforcement of screening, sanitizing and social distancing, etc., measures in offices, a government order has allowed pregnant women, aged, and employees with high-risk health conditions to work from home.

While trying to resurrect the economy after about two months, the state is devising various virus mitigation measures and asking people to get themselves tested voluntarily in case of infection doubt.

“CM wants restoration of the transport sector, opening up of shops, establishments, factories etc., adhering to Centre' COVID-19 guidelines. At the same time, he wants COVID-19’s spread contained by increasing public awareness about the pandemic and erasing the stigma factor,” officials said.

“For rejuvenation of the economy, CM has ordered that incentive arrears for the MSMEs to the tune of Rs 905 crore be cleared by May 22 and remaining by June,” CMO officials said adding that AP has waived their electricity charges for three months. State’s MSMEs employ about 10 lakh workers.