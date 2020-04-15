As COVID-19 cases cross 500, Andhra Pradesh to double tests to 4000 daily

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to double the COVID-19 tests to 4,000 per day, as cases crossed 500 in the state.

As of Wednesday (April 15) morning, a total of 502 positive cases are registered in the state. While 475 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals, 16 have recovered and discharged. COVID-19 has claimed 11 lives till now.

Guntur with 118 cases is topping the chart, while Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have reported zero cases, so far.

Reviewing the situation on Wednesday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has directed officials to augment the COVID-19 testing capacities.

At present over 2000 tests are being conducted daily which would be scaled up to 4,000 a day in 4-5 days using the TrueNat TB testing equipment, officials said.

The third round of health survey covering 1.43 crore households out of a total of 1.47 crore households in the state had identified 32,349 people for medical examination. CM has asked officials to later conduct random tests on the public considering mandal, as a unit.

The state has seven viral research diagnostic labs with the capacity to conduct 300-400 tests every day. On Monday, 2010 samples were tested across the state and the cumulative number of samples tested till Tuesday evening is 10505.

Last week, Reddy had unveiled a COVID-19 test kit costing Rs 1200, which can reveal the results within 55 minutes. These cartridges are PCR – Polymerase Chain Reaction based, into which nasal or throat swab samples are taken and assessment is carried utilizing the existing 230 Tuberculosis test machines.

The Visakhapatnam based Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone is manufacturing 2000 such testing cartridges per day, as of now.

As of Tuesday (April 14), 5864 people are in 338 quarantine centres in the state’s 13 districts.

Officials informed Rs 500 as being spent daily on every person for their food, bed and blanket, Rs 50 for sanitation purpose, and Rs 600 on from home and back transportation. Reddy has ordered Rs 2000 financial assistance to the poor who are returning home from quarantine centers.