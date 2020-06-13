As COVID-19 cases rise, Assam seeks cap on number of flights carrying stranded persons

As the COVID-19 positive cases are rising, the Assam government has moved the union civil aviation ministry seeking a cap on the number of flights carrying its residents from the rest of the country.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Saturday (June 13) that maintaining social distancing was becoming tough in the state's airports as more people are taking flights to return home. "Even today 27 flights landed in our airports and it is becoming impossible to maintain the social distancing norms. So we have written to the civil aviation ministry with a request to restrict the number of flights at 25 per day," he said.

More than 1.73 lakh people have returned to their homes in Assam from the rest of the country of which 39, 707 came by flights. A total of 452 flights have operated in Assam since the Centre allowed flight movement to transport the stranded persons. Of these, 358 flights landed in Guwahati, 52 in Dibrugarh, 29 Silchar and 30 Lakhimpur.

Assam reported the first COVID-19 positive case on March 31 and since then the tally has touched 3,718. Of these, 2,123 are still active and eight died so far.

Guwahati reports 25 positive cases without travel history:

Detection of 25 COVID-19 positive cases in Guwahati without any travel history has left the Assam health department worried. Sarma said preliminary assessment suspects that the transmission could have taken place from the truck drivers, who are carrying essential goods but they could not be tested or quarantined as per the Centre's directives. "Most of these cases have been reported from in and around 153 warehouses in Guwahati, where loading and unloading of the goods are done. So we are now keeping surveillance on such warehouses, petrol pumps, and dhabas to check further spread of Coronavirus. The situation in Guwahati is becoming worrisome," he said.

Worried over the situation, the health department has decided to conduct sample tests of 50,000 persons in Guwahati to decide further course of action. "If the number of positive persons from the samples turns out to be big, we will have to take a tough decision like lockdown," he said.